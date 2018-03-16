5 things to know March 16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good Friday morning, it is March 16.

First Alert Forecast

We could see a few isolated showers towards daybreak. Lows will be in the 40s in most areas expect upper 30s near I-64.

Today will be cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

There is a chance a few storms could be strong with small hail being the main threat.

Highs today will range from the upper 40s north to near 60 south.

Making Headlines

  1. The Trump administration accused Moscow on Thursday of an elaborate plot to penetrate America through cyberhacking.
  2. A southern Illinois high school is encouraging positivity with little notes.
  3. As Senate candidate Hawley works to start his campaign, Missouri Governor Greitens is fighting for his political career.
  4. The Carbondale library has closed due to flooding, due to a minor plumbing issue, according to the library.
  5. Burglaries in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri have police searching for possible suspects.

