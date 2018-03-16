5 things to know March 16

Good Friday morning, it is March 16.

First Alert Forecast

We could see a few isolated showers towards daybreak. Lows will be in the 40s in most areas expect upper 30s near I-64.

Today will be cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

There is a chance a few storms could be strong with small hail being the main threat.

Highs today will range from the upper 40s north to near 60 south.

