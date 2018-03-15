Jackson, MO officer recognized by American Legion Post - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO officer recognized by American Legion Post

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Jackson, MO officer recognized for service A Jackson, Missouri police officer has been recognized for service to his community.  (Source: KFVS) Jackson, MO officer recognized for service A Jackson, Missouri police officer has been recognized for service to his community.  (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Jackson, MO officer recognized for service

A Jackson, Missouri police officer has been recognized for service to his community.

According to Jackson Police, Cpl. Austin Reed was recognized by American Legion Post 158, for his "outstanding public service benefiting our community, state, and nation."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly