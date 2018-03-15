College basketball big business for restaurants, bars

The manager said the best way to sum it up, is that March Madness it great for business (Source: KFVS)

The first round of March Madness is underway, and local restaurants and bars are reaping the benefits.

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub manager Alex Hoffmeister said they had a steady flow of customers all day Thursday, and there were even some customers who took the day off work just to take in the games.

"I don't work the rest of the week so I'm going to either be parked in front of my t.v. or here or some local establishment watching the games 100-percent," said Justin Day, a fan.

A lot of the college basketball fans count down the day for March.

One fan KFVS spoke with felt pretty confident about the team he has going all the way.

"My team, of course, Kentucky," Justin Moore said.

Hoffmeister said the best way to sum it up, March Madness it great for business because people come in, they stay longer, they eat and have a few drinks and spend more money.

