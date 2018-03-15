Sikeston schools rolls out new online way to report bullying

Sikeston schools have a new way to report bullying (Source: Raycom Media)

Bullying is an issue every school is trying to get a handle on. Sikeston Schools just rolled out a new way for students.

It's a website where students and parents can fill out a complaint.

You just select the school and fill out a few questions, and it's off to administrators who investigate the problem.

Sikeston had an in-person form they had been using for a while, but the online form on their website is to help students feel more comfortable.

The last question on the form is asking if people want their name put on it, that anonymous option is a thing kids really enjoy.

"Our generation is online," said Lilly Piepenbrock, a Sophomore at SHS. "We're on social media all the time, so I think it's really important that we have an online outlet."

"I think it's huge because [...] if I was bullied I wouldn't want to walk in front of the entire school and go tell somebody about it," said Ellie Noe, an 8th grader at Sikeston Jr. High.

Counselors or administrators get an email anytime this form is filled out.

