Bicycle helmets recalled due to head injury risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Louis Garneau bicycle helmets due to the risk of head injury. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Louis Garneau bicycle helmets due to the risk of head injury.

Those who have bought the helmets can call 800-448-1984 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

About 650 have been sold in the U.S.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.