Wi-Fi indoor switches recalled due to fire hazard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wi-Fi indoor switches recalled due to fire hazard

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The switches are overheating (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission) The switches are overheating (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
(KFVS) -

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled WiOn indoor Wi-Fi switches due to overheating.

Consumers should contact Southwire 888-770-7156 for refund information. 

An electrician is recommended to perform the replacement.

About 24,000 units have been sold in  the U.S.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly