4 arrested after busts in Paducah, KY

Four people from Paducah, Kentucky are facing drug-related charges after searches on March 15.

A rental vehicle driven by Antonio Smith was searched and detectives found 25 bags of synthetic marijuana and nearly $800.

At a home on Kinkead Street, Jordan Ligon was caught after running from the home with a backpack on. Detectives seized meth, syringes and other drug items.

Two women inside, Audrionna Wiggins and Courtney Windsor, were also arrested after meth and drug items were found in a bedroom.

All four were taken to the county jail.

Antonio D. Smith, 30, of Paducah, was charged with failure to or improper signal, instructional permit violations and trafficking synthetic drugs.

Jordan T. Ligon, 19, of Paducah, was charged with two outstanding McCracken County warrants, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Audrionna B. Wiggins, 25, of Paducah, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Courtney L. Windsor, 20, of Paducah, was charged with Possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police had received information about drug activity on the street before the arrest and were conducting surveillance.

Investigators said the investigation continues and more arrests are likely.

