Pacifier holder recalled due to choking hazard

Several pacifier and teether holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard. (Source: CPSC)

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders were recalled because the snap can detach from the pacifier's ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

This affects about 590,000 units in the U.S. and about 10,500 units in Canada.

The holders were sold in eight styles, including giraffe, zebra, turtle, reindeer (special holiday edition), frog (special holiday edition), spring bunny (special holiday edition), deer and bunny.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in the recall:

RICH0615

RICH0715

RICH0815

RICH1215

RICH0516

RICH0616

RICH0716

RICH1116

RICH1016

RICH0916

RICH1216

RICH0317

RICH0417

RICH0517

RICH0617

RICH0717

RICH0817

RICH0917

The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder. Consumers can confirm the lot codes included in the recall by clicking here.

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

The company has reportedly received a total of 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys R Us/Babies R Us, Walmart and various other stores nationwide and online at amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

They were manufactured by Yangzhou Rich Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. of Yang Zhou City, China and imported and distributed by Handi-Craft Company of St. Louis, Mo.

You can contact Handi-Craft toll-free at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online by clicking here and go to Recall Information for more information.

