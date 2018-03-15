Construction site burglary investigation in Carbondale, IL

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a construction site burglary. (Source: KFVS)

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a construction site burglary.

According to police, the burglary happened in the 2500 block of East Walnut Street.

Someone stole items between March 14 at 4 p.m. and March 15 at 6:40 a.m.

Police are still gathering facts.

Anyone with information should call police at 618-549-2677.

