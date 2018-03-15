Carbondale, IL library closes due to flooding

The Carbondale library has closed due to flooding, according to a Facebook post. (Source: KFVS)

The Carbondale library has closed due to flooding, according to a Facebook post.

The flooding is due to a minor plumbing issue, according to the library.

They ask to check back with them on March 22.

No extra charges on late fees will apply, according to the library.

