2 taken to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau, MO

2 people were injured in the crash (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital after a two-car crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, March 15.

It happened sometime around 2 p.m. at the corner of William and Henderson Street.

There is no word on the crash victims' conditions.

There was extensive damage to both cars. Airbags were deployed after the crash.

