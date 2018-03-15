Illinois gun range to offer free classes to teachers

A suburban gun range in Illinois that's offering free concealed carry classes for teachers says training slots are filling up quickly.(Source: Raycom Media)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) - A suburban gun range in Illinois that's offering free concealed carry classes for teachers says training slots are filling up quickly.

The On Target Range & Tactical Training Center in Crystal Lake announced Monday that it would reserve two free seats for teachers or other school personnel at each of it's concealed to carry classes. But co-owner Judy Claxton says they've expanded the offer to six seats to accommodate high demand. The class is offered about four times a month.

Claxton says the gun range is planning a teachers-only class for 24 students March 26 and 27.

State law currently prohibits concealed carry license holders from bringing guns into schools. But Tom Dorsch, gun range director of operations, says the classes will prepare school workers in case the law changes.

