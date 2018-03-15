Illini train to depart 30 minutes later than normal

Illini Train 392 will depart 30 minutes later than usual beginning March 22. (Source: City of Carbondale)

Due to track work by Canadian National Railway, Amtrak passengers should expect delays in departure times, according to the City of Carbondale, Illinois.

Illini Train 392 will depart 30 minutes later than usual beginning March 22. Saturday and Sunday routes will operate as usual.

Work is expected to be complete by May 4.

