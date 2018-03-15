Temp emergency department set up to treat patients in Perryville, MO

A temporary emergency department has been set up at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri. (Source: PCMH)

According to the hospital, the temporary department is available for patients seeking emergency care. The building has a walk-in entrance and is ADA accessible with a ramp.

Registration for outpatient services from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. is in the main lobby. Outpatient registration from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. is at the temporary building.

Construction of the new emergency department is estimated to be complete in six months.

