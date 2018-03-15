Arrest made in Cape Splash arson investigation

Police arrested Charles E. Clark, 36, of Cape Girardeau, in connection with the arson. (Source: KFVS)

A man has been arrested in an arson incident at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said they arrested Charles E. Clark, 36, of Cape Girardeau, on a warrant that had been issued for class D felony arson second degree and class D felony burglary second-degree in regards to the February 3 Cape Splash arson and burglary.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, March 14.

Police said Clark was arrested through evidence and police work. He was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau without incident. His bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Schmidt also said Clark is not speaking to police and there is no clear motive in the case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.