Man arrested in connection with death of Kentucky police officer

Kentucky State Police have identified an individual they are searching for in relation to the murder of a Pikeville police officer.

According to the Associated Press, KSP spokesman Jody Sims 55-year-old John Russell Hall of Pikeville was taken into custody Thursday morning.

There was an arrest warrant for Hall for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was being sought for questioning relating to the murder of Officer Scotty Hamilton.

Hall was considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Kentucky State Police, officer Scotty Hamilton was conducting an investigation earlier this week at Hurricane Creek when he was fatally shot.

He was with another officer conducting a criminal patrol when they saw a suspicious vehicle police said.

After speaking to the people inside the vehicle, they separated to canvas the area.

Shortly after, gunshots were heard outside a nearby home.

Officials said the other officer with Hamilton tracked him down, and found that he had been shot.

Hamilton died at the scene.

He had served with the Pikeville Police Department since 2006.

