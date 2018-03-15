Suspects wanted in southeast MO business burglaries

The manager also said there were several other businesses broken into in the area as well (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)

The Nuway store manager said they believe the business was broken into around 8:15 p.m. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)

Burglaries in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri have police searching for possible suspects.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers took a report from Marco Construction Products Wednesday night on March 14.

Schmidt said a concrete demo chainsaw and a Rockboss concrete chainsaw were taken from the business.

"We all work hard to put the products on the shelves here you know we work five days a week, putting our time into it, it's pretty sad that someone would stoop to that level and steal our stuff that we work so hard for," said Marco Construction employee, Brennen Cox.

A burglary in Jackson was confirmed by Jackson PIO Alex Broch. Broch said the burglary also happened Wednesday night at Nuway Construction.

Broch said construction items were taken as well. He said officers are searching for a suspect that may be driving a dark pickup truck in the video below.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver can call 573-243-3151.

He also the business does not have surveillance cameras.

The Nuway store manager said they believe the business was broken into around 8:15 p.m.

The manager also said there were several other businesses broken into in the area as well as in Sikeston and Charleston, MO.

