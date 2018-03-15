Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Across the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Across the Heartland

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Whether you like to eat, drink, run, or just sit back and enjoy, there is something for you to do. (Source: Pixabay) Whether you like to eat, drink, run, or just sit back and enjoy, there is something for you to do. (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, right? If you want to celebrate your Irish roots, there are events planned all weekend long.

Whether you like to eat, drink, run, or just sit back and enjoy, there is something for you to do.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at events you won't want to miss.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly