McCaskill and Southeast President meet to discuss affordable college

The senator and president of Southeast met to discuss how to make college more affordable (Source: Office of Senator Claire McCaskill)

The discussion of affordable college is ongoing in the state of Missouri. U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill and Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University met to talk on the topic.

“Working toward ensuring that every Missourian has access to affordable and quality education has been a priority for me since I came to the Senate,” said McCaskill, a graduate of the University of Missouri. “I was glad for the opportunity to talk with Dr. Vargas on ways we can continue to work together to tackle the challenges our students face."

The senator supported the Year Round Pell Grant Restoration Act to restore year-round Pell Grant resources for low-income college students to use towards summer courses.

