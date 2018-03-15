MS man arrested in Kennett, MO on assault charge

Officers were advised that the suspect had already left after he had kicked the door in and assaulted the victim (Source: KFVS)

A man from Mississippi has been arrested and charged with assault after Kennett police officers said he assaulted a female on Wednesday.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Cedric Hunter of Sardis Mississippi on an active State of Missouri warrant issued through Dunklin County related to the incident. The warrant charged Hunter with 1st-degree burglary, 3rd-degree domestic assault, and a bond of $25,000.00 cash only.

Kennett officers said they were dispatched to a residence on Floyd Street around 6:14 a.m. They said a subject had kicked in a door and assaulted a female.

Officers were told that the suspect had already left after he had kicked the door in and assaulted the victim when they arrived. They said the suspect was identified however not located.

Later that day at 3:17 p.m., according to officers, they stopped a vehicle near the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot with a vehicle which was believed to contain the suspect from the incident on Floyd Street. Officers arrested Hunter during the stop.

They also found an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Hunter was transported to the Dunklin County Justice Center where he was held on the warrant as well as placed on a twenty-four-hour hold for the narcotics-related charges.

