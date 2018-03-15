Perry Co., MO officials search for stolen vehicle

Perry County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information to call them. (Source: KFVS)

The Perry County Sheriff's Department is searching for a stolen vehicle according to an alert sent out by officials.

They describe the vehicle as a dark green, four-door Honda Ridgeline truck.

Officials said it has a bed cover and aluminum wheels.

The Missouri license plate reads 2MW644.

They are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle to call 572-547-4576.

