Perry Co., MO officials search for stolen vehicle

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Perry County Sheriff's Department is searching for a stolen vehicle according to an alert sent out by officials. 

They describe the vehicle as a dark green, four-door Honda Ridgeline truck.

Officials said it has a bed cover and aluminum wheels.

The Missouri license plate reads 2MW644.

They are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle to call 572-547-4576.

