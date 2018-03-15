First Alert: Clouds increase overnight, rain Friday

Storms could bring strong winds and hail to parts of the Heartland (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the evening temperatures will fall through the 50s during the late hours.

Clouds will begin to increase across the area after midnight and there could be an isolated shower towards daybreak. Lows will be in the 40s in most areas expect upper 30s near I-64.

Clouds, rain, and storms take over Friday.

There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms, with hail being the primary threat. Most of the weekend looks dry, but there could be a few isolated showers.

There will be a wide range of temperatures from north to south across the Heartland both Friday and Saturday.

The weekend could be chilly at Farmington, Mo. and Mt. Vernon, Ill. but very mild in Kennett and Union City, Tenn.

