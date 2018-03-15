This week in music: 1974 Seasons in the Sun

Let's take a stroll down The Breakfast Shows musical memory lane.

This morning we turn the calendar back to 1974. That was 44 years ago and it was on this week in '74 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Barbra Streisand at number five with The Way We Were. It was from the movie starring Streisand and Robert Redford. The song is one of Streisand's most popular recordings. It was one of the year's biggest hits. Billboard placed it at number one on its Year-End Hot 100 chart.

John Denver was at number four with Sunshine on My Shoulders. It was Denver's first number one single. He wrote the song while living in Minnesota on a dreary day in late winter. The song took on a new significance as the Vietnam War was coming to an end.

Cher was at number three with Dark Lady. The song became Cher's third solo chart topper and her last until Believe 25 years later. The Dark Lady in the song refers to a gypsy fortune teller in New Orleans.

Former Temptations vocalist Eddie Kendricks was in the number two spot with Boogie Down. The song is an early disco hit and the follow up single to Kendricks number one hit Keep On Truckin'.

And in the top spot for this week in '74 was Seasons in the Sun by Canadian singer Terry Jacks. The song was a worldwide hit and is one of the fewer than forty singles to have sold 10 million copies. Believe it or not The Beach Boys had started to record a version of the song with Jacks as producer. They eventually abandoned their effort, paving the way for Jacks to record and release his version. Seasons in the Sun would be Jacks one and only chart hit in the U.S.

