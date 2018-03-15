5 things to know March 15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know March 15

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Susan Smith, cNews) (Source: Susan Smith, cNews)
(KFVS) -

Good morning it is Thursday, March 15.

First Alert Forecast

You're in for a nice day. It will start out a little more mild than the rest of the week, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The daytime highs will be in the 60s and some places might even see the lower 70s. There will be sunshine.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we’re still watching for the possibility of stronger storms Friday afternoon or evening. Hail still looks like the biggest threat.

The southwest half of the heartland stands the best chance of severe, but it’s still a “low” risk according to the national weather service. There will be rain chances most of the day, however. We’ll have a wide range of high temperatures on Friday.

The weekend looks primarily dry, but there are still chances of a stray shower all weekend. It looks like we could see a wide range of temps from the 40s north to the 70s south. 

Making Headlines

  1. Wednesday, nearly 3,000 protests nationwide were held by students from the elementary to college level are participating in National Walkout Day March 14.
  2. The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a bill that prohibits pregnant prisoners from being restrained while giving birth.
  3. A shooting near a New Madrid County school led to a brief lockdown on Wednesday.
  4. The Perry County Sheriff said that the drug problem in Perry County is the worst he's seen in his career.
  5. A Dyersburg High School teacher is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly