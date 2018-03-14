The Beach Boys set to bring rock 'n roll to HerrinFesta Italiana 2018

Mark your calendars!

HerrinFesta Italiana is set to return on May 19 through May 28 with a diverse lineup sure to please all ears. This year the list includes The Beach Boys.

The live entertainment will get rocking and rolling on Thursday, May 24. CLICK HERE to see who will take the stage when.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.