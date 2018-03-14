The Beach Boys set to bring rock 'n roll to HerrinFesta Italiana - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Beach Boys set to bring rock 'n roll to HerrinFesta Italiana 2018

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
HerrinFesta 2018 is set to start May 19. (Source: Loreto Cruz KFVS) HerrinFesta 2018 is set to start May 19. (Source: Loreto Cruz KFVS)
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

Mark your calendars!

HerrinFesta Italiana is set to return on May 19 through May 28 with a diverse lineup sure to please all ears. This year the list includes The Beach Boys.

The live entertainment will get rocking and rolling on Thursday, May 24. CLICK HERE to see who will take the stage when.

