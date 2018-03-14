State grant helps fund program

Cape Girardeau, Missouri company Codefi received a $200,000 state grant to help fund their first $50K program. The grant has then been matched by local funding to equal a total of $400,000.

Codefi has been awarding $50,000 to companies for a few years. Now, they're hoping that with this money they can continue to bring new businesses to Cape Girardeau. That's what happened with Morning Star Behavioral Associates after they won the competition. They've increased the staff from two employees to 16.

"Yes and quality jobs, not your minimum wage jobs," said Lindsey Radcliffe. "But these are clinicians that are coming in from all over the world to engage and become of Morning Star."

Organizers of the competition say that the hardest thing for startups is getting the first major funding.

"So that's a lot of what this grant is going to help us do with first 50 K," said Stacy Dohogne Lane. "It's an opportunity to attract innovative start-ups to our river city, that are going to positively impact Cape Girardeau's economy."

The application for the next round of first $50,000 is due by May 31.

