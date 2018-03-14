Former SEMO basketball player signs multi year deal with NBA Haw - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former SEMO basketball player signs multi year deal with NBA Hawks

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Memphis, Tennessee native played all four years at SEMO. (Source: Gosoutheast.com) The Memphis, Tennessee native played all four years at SEMO. (Source: Gosoutheast.com)
(KFVS) -

Antonius Cleveland has signed a multiyear deal with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, according to the Associated Press and Yahoo!Sports.

The former SEMO Redhawk had been with the Dallas Mavericks before signing with Atlanta in February.

