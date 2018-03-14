Perry Co., IL sheriff talks about how to spot drug behavior in teens

The Gateway Foundation put on a presentation called "Hidden in Plain Sight" to show parents how to spot if their children are possibly using drugs.

A mock teenagers room was set up for parents to investigate to see if they can spot all the hidden drug paraphernalia.

Things like soda cans with false bottoms, pipes, and needles were hidden throughout the room.

Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis who helped start the "Hidden in Plain Sight" program said that the drug problem in Perry County is the worst he's seen in his career, specifically with methamphetamine.

He spoke about some signs parents can look out for if their child is using drugs.

"Do they change friends? Are they starting to isolate themselves? Do they pull away from family? Are they seeing hygiene changes, are they seeing grades drop, are they skipping school? All those are behavioral changes that occur in someone that is starting to dabble with drugs," said Sheriff Bareis.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, drug overdoses are responsible for over 2,500 deaths in the state.

