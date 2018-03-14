US 51 Cairo-Wickliffe Bridge has re-opened after being hit by a barge

The US 51 Cairo-Wickliffe bridge has been closed after being hit by a barge (Source: KFVS)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has re-opened the US 51 Ohio River (Cairo) Bridge linking Cairo, Illinois and Wickliffe, Ky. after a barge hit on one of the piers.

According to KYTC, the bridge was closed to traffic about 90 minutes to allow a safety check of the bridge structure.

The US Coast Guard said the Motor Vessel Patrick Cenac was downbound on the Ohio River with three crude oil barges about 5:20 p.m. when the pilot misjudged the position of another tow boat making the turn to go upstream on the Mississippi River.

In an effort to avoid a collision with the other boat, the pilot reported that he sideswiped a pier on the Kentucky side of the navigation channel according to KYTC. The barges broke loose and at least one was damaged.

The tow boat was tied up on the Kentucky shoreline awaiting the arrival of Coast Guard investigators.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet inspector ran a safety check on the bridge structure. The bridge was reopened to traffic about 8:00 p.m.

