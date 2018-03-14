Missouri Legislature moves to unshackle pregnant prisoners

The Senate bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the House. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a bill that prohibits pregnant prisoners from being restrained while giving birth.

The proposal, approved Wednesday through a voice vote, would ban correctional centers and jails from using restraints when a woman is receiving medical care during her third trimester, throughout labor and immediately after birth. Exceptions would be allowed if the woman was deemed dangerous or a substantial flight risk.

The vote occurred a day after the Missouri House overwhelmingly passed a similar proposal.

Proponents say the bills would protect women and children. Opponents say the change could endanger law enforcement.

The Senate bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the House.

The Senate bill is SB 870

The House bill is HB 2026

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.