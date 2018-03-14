Mt. Vernon man arrested on drug charges in Perry County, IL

The Perry County Sheriff's Department responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Mar. 13 at 9:48 a.m.

According to deputies, when they arrived they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Jason T. Wade of Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Wade was verbally abusive and appeared to be under the influence. the deputy on scene called for back-up and Du Quoin Police units.

Wade was arrested and charged with Aggravated Possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringes, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and Unlawful use of a weapon.

He was taken to the Perry County Jail.

