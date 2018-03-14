Official Bicentennial Craft Beer '1818' available in IL

The first cans of the official Bicentennial Craft Beer is now available at select retail stores across the state. (Source: illinois200.com)

According to the governor's office, the beer named ‘1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale’ is distributed by Breakthru Beverage Illinois.

Gov. Bruce Rauner made remarks about the beer in Springfield on Wednesday, March 14.

“This is a great Illinois small business story,” said Governor Rauner. “Hand of Fate started their business less than two years ago and this opportunity is helping catapult their well-earned success. ‘1818’ honors our agricultural legacy with quality Illinois ingredients, and I look forward to beer drinkers across the state enjoying this Bicentennial beverage.”

There are more than 240 craft brewers in the state, and the state has seen a 350-percent increase in the number of breweries over the past five years.

