Suspect pleads guilty to home invasion charge in connection with teen's 2010 murder

Previous mugshot of Chad Bennett, who pleaded guilty to a home invasion charge in connection with Sidnee Stephens' murder.

A southern Illinois man pleaded guilty to a home invasion charge in connection with a teen's murder investigation in 2010.

Chad Bennett, pleaded guilty to a charge of home invasion on accountability, a Class X felony. He faces a possible six to 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

His sentencing has not been set yet.

In 2013, murder charges against Bennett were dropped after a nolle prosequi ruling, which means "not to wish to prosecute."

Bennett was a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens. Her body was found by two fishermen in Beaucoup Creek in July 2010.

Prosecutors believed she was held against her will and shot or strangled. Her body had been weighted and dumped in the creek.

A Pinckneyville, Ill. man was sentenced to 60 years in 2012 for her murder and several other teens were also charged.

