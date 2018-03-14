MO Gov. Greitens appoints Mayfield to Council on Disability

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced on March 13, he has appointed Elijah Mayfield to the Governor’s Council on Disability.

The intern at the governor's office is a National Down Syndrome Society Ambassador and a recipient of the 2016 National Down Syndrome “Self-Advocate of the Year” award.

“Elijah does fantastic work for the people of Missouri every day," said Greitens. "He is an incredible advocate for the Down Syndrome community, and I was honored to ask him to accept an appointment to serve on the Governor’s Council on Disability."

“Elijah has been a great addition to our team," said John Moseley, Director of Athletics/Head Men's Basketball Coach at Lincoln University. "He keeps our uniforms washed, the basketball floor swept, and runs the shot clock for our practices. While his work goes unnoticed by the outside world, our student-athletes and coaches appreciate all that he does for us. The Lincoln University men's basketball program is better because Elijah Mayfield is a part of it!"

Mayfield also works for St. Mary’s Hospital, is active on Lincoln University’s campus and with the United Way of Central Missouri.

For more information on the Governor's Council on Disability, click here.

