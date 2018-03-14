Prayer service held at Notre Dame H.S.

Students and staff at Notre Dame High School gathered on Wednesday, March 14, for a prayer service.

Every student from grades 9 - 12 filled the school's gymnasium.

They started off with a moment of silence for the fallen victims and their violence.

Then they prayer alongside their peers and teachers for an end to school violence.

Students said they believe kids being nice to one another in or out of school can go a long way.

