Prescribed fire at Shawnee National Forest

A prescribed burn will take place in southern Illinois (Source: US Forest Service)

A prescribed fire will take place on Wednesday and Thursday (March 14-15) at the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

According to the Forest Service, the fire helps to maintain the oak forest according to the scientist who study birds, native plants, and other wildlife.

Smoke may be noticed in the following areas:

Around Alto Pass and Pomona, coming from the area of LaRue-Pine Hills and the Trail of Tears State Forest in Union County.

Around Tamms and Ullin, coming from south of Opossum Trot Trail Road (FR 628) in Alexander County.

The Forest Service monitors the fire during the prescribed burn.

