2.4 earthquake near Williamsville, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The 2.4 quake was centered in Wayne Co., MO (Source: earthquake.usgs.gov) The 2.4 quake was centered in Wayne Co., MO (Source: earthquake.usgs.gov)
There was a 2.4 magnitude earthquake eight miles east of Williamsville, Missouri on Wednesday, March 14.

It happened at 10:54 a.m. and was 11 miles from Greenville and 114 miles south of St. Louis.

