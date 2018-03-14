Brief lockdown at Lilbourn school after shooting in area

A shooting near a New Madrid County school led to a brief lockdown on Wednesday, March 14.

Sheriff Terry Stevens said the shooting happened in Lilbourn around 11:45 a.m.

According to Stevens, a man walking on the southwest side of town said someone shot him in the leg.

Stevens said Lilbourn Elementary locked down for about 30 minutes as a precaution.

That victim is at the hospital.

The school lockdown is lifted.

The investigation continues.

