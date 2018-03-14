Brief lockdown at Lilbourn school after shooting in area - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brief lockdown at Lilbourn school after shooting in area

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LILBOURN, MO (KFVS) -

A shooting near a New Madrid County school led to a brief lockdown on Wednesday, March 14. 
Sheriff Terry Stevens said the shooting happened in Lilbourn around 11:45 a.m.
According to Stevens, a man walking on the southwest side of town said someone shot him in the leg.
Stevens said Lilbourn Elementary locked down for about 30 minutes as a precaution.
That victim is at the hospital.
The school lockdown is lifted.
The investigation continues.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly