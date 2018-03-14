Heartland students participate in National School Walkout Day

Students at Poplar Bluff Jr. High School released balloons on Wednesday in honor of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. high school shooting. (Source: PBJHS/Facebook)

In nearly 3,000 protests nationwide, students from the elementary to college level are participating in National Walkout Day March 14.

Students at Paducah Middle walked out of class at 10 a.m.

They did so as a part of National School Walkout Day happening across the country. According to the school, students walked to bring awareness and promote action in the wake of school violence.

"I think it's really sad that some kids are scared to go to school where you're supposed to be learning," said Notre Dame High School Freshman Mary Dirnberger. Students gathered to pray for the victims of the Parkland shooting and call for change.

"I think that its definitely us that's going to have to take care of the problem," said another student.

Cape Central Principal Chris Kase called the nationwide walkout a great thing, but hopes there's more to come.

"Whether that's writing your legislators or that sends a message and reminding yourself everyday that we're walking the streets of Cape Central High School we do something or hear something having that courage to say ok that's not okay to say here," Kase said.

Students and staff at Poplar Bluff Junior High School released 17 balloons at 7:17 a.m. for the Parkland, Florida shooting victims.

