Woman arrested for prostitution in undercover investigation

The Mount Vernon Police Department conducted an undercover investigation and arrested a woman for prostitution on Tuesday, March 13.

Detectives from the police department with the assistance of the patrol division conducted an undercover operation at the Yin Yin Spa Massage parlor located at 4112 Broadway in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Quiju Zhang, 57, was arrested on the charge of prostitution.

As a result of the investigation and arrest, a search warrant was issued for the business. Additional evidence was seized.

Surrounding business owners say they weren't surprised at the results of the investigation.

Carolyn Brake, part-owner of Helping Hands Thrift Shop right next door to the massage parlor, said she often times saw people going into the parlor park in the large lot out back and even other business's parking lots to avoid being seen.

Jason McKinley, the owner of Farmers Insurance McKinley agency, said he saw the same thing and added that people would survey the area and move quickly before going into the parlor.

Zhang posted bond and has been released.

