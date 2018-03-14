Deputies: Shooting suspect killed self when officers tried to arrest him

The sheriff said a man called a "prime suspect" in a shooting on Sunday shot and killed himself when officers tried to arrest him. (Source: KFVS)

A man deputies called a "prime suspect" in a shooting killed himself when officers arrived at a home to arrest him.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, deputies and Perryville police officers were looking for 19-year-old Hunter Lane, of Perryville, in connection to a shooting in Perry County at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff said they found Lane at a home on Ste. Maries Street in Perryville and the homeowner let them in to find him. He said as soon as the homeowner opened the door, officers heard a single gunshot and backed out to safety.

When officers later entered the home, Sheriff Schaaf said they found Lane dead from a single, self-inflicted gunshot.

According to the sheriff, Lane was the prime suspect in the shooting early on Sunday morning where 19-year-old Preston Miller, of Perryville, had "minor" injuries from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

