After protest, Kentucky lawmaker's bill begins moving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky legislative committee has approved a bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr.

Kerr said Tuesday the bill had been delayed by GOP leaders to punish her for not supporting a pension bill that would temporarily cut benefits for retired teachers. But Wednesday, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee approved Kerr's bill by a 9-1 vote. Republican leaders say the bill could pass the Senate later on Wednesday.

Kerr's bill would require pharmacists to tell patients about the importance of disposing of unused opioid medication. It had been a priority bill for the Senate and was scheduled for a vote Tuesday. But GOP leaders sent it back to committee. Kerr posted on Facebook it was to punish her for not supporting the pension bill. GOP leaders said that wasn't true.

