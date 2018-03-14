First Alert: Breezy overnight and warming up

The sun should warm the area after a cold morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

This evening we will see clear skies and light winds so temperatures will drop fairly rapidly after sunset. Lows tonight will reach the upper 30s.

Winds will pick up overnight and reach about 15 to 20 mph by Thursday.

Thursday looks to be sunny and very nice. Highs will range in the 60s for most of the Heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.