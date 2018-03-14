Pres. Trump tours Boeing plant, round table meeting

Pres. Trump toured the Boeing plant in St. Louis before attending a round table discussion. (Source: KFVS)

ST. LOUIS (KFVS/AP) - President Donald Trump traveled to Missouri to promote recent tax cuts and campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Trump was scheduled to visit the Boeing plant in St. Louis Wednesday. He was scheduled to hold a round table with business leaders and workers, then planned to attend a fundraiser for Hawley.

During a November trip to Missouri, Trump publicly endorsed the Republican Hawley in his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.

Trump also previously visited a Springfield, Missouri, manufacturing plant in August to launch his push for an overhaul of the nation's tax system. He'll return with a win under his belt after Congress passed legislation to significantly cut taxes for corporations while providing more modest tax breaks for middle-class families.

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder was in St. Louis for the visit as well.

