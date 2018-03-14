This week in country music: 2009 Keith Urban

Let's check the country music scene from this week nine years ago.

It was the middle of March in 2009 and Billboard's Hot Country chart had Brooks and Dunn at number five with Cowgirls Don't Cry. It was the duo's 41st top ten hit breaking a record previously held by Alabama for the most Top Ten country hits by a duo or group.

At number four was Down the Road by Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally. The song was written and recorded by McAnally back in 1990 and was a minor hit that year. Eighteen years later McAnally re-recorded Down the Road, but this time he had Kenny Chesney as a duet partner. The two took it all the way to number one.

Darius Rucker was in the number three spot with It Won't Be Like This For Long. The song is about raising children and how you should remember they won't be like this for long.

Toby Keith has parked at number two with God Love Her. It was Keith's 18th chart topping single. The song tells about the love for a preacher's daughter, who despite being a rebel herself ends up saving the narrator from the devil.

And in the top spot for this week in '09 was Keith Urban with Sweet Thing. It was Urban's tenth number one hit and won him a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. If you've seen the video to the song, you probably remember a black Ford Mustang. That car actually belongs to Urban.

