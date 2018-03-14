5 things to know March 14

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 14.

First Alert Forecast

It’s no surprise that today begins with another cold morning. We’ll start the day in the 20s and 30s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says today’s forecast will be similar to yesterday’s weather. Temps will be in the 50s and there will be plenty of sunshine. We’ll have good rain chances on Friday.

There could be thunderstorms and even hail in some of the storms. The rain chances will linger into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend is looking drier.

We’ll see a wide range of temperatures on Saturday, depending on where the front sets up…we could see 40s in the northern counties and 70s in the farthest south regions of the Heartland.

Thursday is Laura’s pick day of the week. Temperatures will get into the 60s with more clouds as we move through the day.

