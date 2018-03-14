5 things to know March 14 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know March 14

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
It will be another chilly day (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) It will be another chilly day (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 14.

First Alert Forecast

It’s no surprise that today begins with another cold morning. We’ll start the day in the 20s and 30s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says today’s forecast will be similar to yesterday’s weather. Temps will be in the 50s and there will be plenty of sunshine. We’ll have good rain chances on Friday.

There could be thunderstorms and even hail in some of the storms. The rain chances will linger into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend is looking drier.

We’ll see a wide range of temperatures on Saturday, depending on where the front sets up…we could see 40s in the northern counties and 70s in the farthest south regions of the Heartland. 

Thursday is Laura’s pick day of the week. Temperatures will get into the 60s with more clouds as we move through the day.

Making Headlines

  1. On Tuesday, the President reviewed designs for a border wall while accusing California of putting the nation at risk by refusing to take tough action on illegal immigration.
  2.  The idea of voter interference has been a topic since the 2016 election, but Cape Girardeau County officials say that this should not be a problem here.
  3. A deadly train vs. garbage truck crash killed one person near Bernie, Missouri on Tuesday.
  4. Three rural Illinois men have been charged with a Minnesota mosque bombing.
  5. Two people from Paducah, KY are facing prostitution charges after a traffic stop led police to investigate.

