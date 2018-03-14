Red Cross Month encourages everyone to get out and donate

The American Red Cross is raising awareness of its organization and humanitarian mission this month.

March is proclaimed as Red Cross Awareness Month.

This proclamation was set by President Franklin D. Roosevelt back in 1943.

Since then, the Red Cross has responded to nearly 64,000 disasters across the country.

Those disasters include house fires, which is one of the most common disasters the organization responds to each year.

During the month of March, the Red Cross is asking the public to for assistance so they can continue to help people who are in need.

On March 28 the Red Cross will have a 24-hour fund raising campaign to help people across the country. They will aid people who are need of emergency assistance.

