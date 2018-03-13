SIU vs. Arkansas State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU vs. Arkansas State

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SIU played Ark. State in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, AR (KFVS) -

SIU played Arkansas State on March 13.

The final score from Jonesboro, Ark. was: 

SIU 8
Arkansas State 9 F

SIU plays Illinois in Carbondale on Friday at 4 p.m.

