SEMO baseball falls to Central Arkansas

SEMO baseball fell to Central Arkansas on Tuesday, March 13.

The score was:

SEMO 3
Central Ark. 7

SEMO plays again at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Conway, Ark.

