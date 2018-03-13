RLC renews contract of president - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
INA, IL (KFVS) -

The board at Rend Lake College approved renewing the contract of President Terry Wilkerson (second reading).

The contract is four-years and runs to June 30, 2022.

The board also appointed two new police officers, Rodney Sweetin and William Young.

The college will also be seeking a Health Studies Student Sucess Center/ Help Desk Support Technician and a Student Sucess Coordinator.

